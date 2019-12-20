Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0371 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $15.82 million and $803,869.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,748,601 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, DigiFinex, Bancor Network, BX Thailand, Radar Relay, Cryptopia, Upbit, Huobi, Bithumb, ABCC, Kyber Network, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

