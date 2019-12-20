Porvair (LON:PRV) Sets New 12-Month High at $670.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.71), with a volume of 17353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.39).

PRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Porvair in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Porvair alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 601.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 585.47. The company has a market capitalization of $295.35 million and a PE ratio of 28.05.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.