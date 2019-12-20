Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), approximately 21,641 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.48.

About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging Plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services hyperpolarizers and ancillary equipment for biomedical imaging research. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

