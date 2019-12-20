POA (POA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $209,452.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $209,452.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

