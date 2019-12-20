Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Receives $26.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

PS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 33,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pluralsight by 761.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after buying an additional 1,005,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 819,609 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,490,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

