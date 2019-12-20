Platinum Asia Investments (ASX:PAI) Trading Up 0.9%

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd (ASX:PAI)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), 132,616 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The stock has a market cap of $397.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.02.

Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

