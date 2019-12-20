Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69,956.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,233,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 3,939,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,839,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,848,000 after buying an additional 2,631,293 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,724,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,674,000 after buying an additional 2,014,541 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,425,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,662. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

