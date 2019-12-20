Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $22,591.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,165,669,870 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

