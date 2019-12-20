Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 756.30 ($9.95) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 540 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 759 ($9.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 724.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 697.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

