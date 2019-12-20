Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 3,993,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 917% from the previous session’s volume of 392,767 shares.The stock last traded at $62.52 and had previously closed at $60.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 485.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 60.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.