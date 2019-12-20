Phantomx 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 63% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. Phantomx has a total market cap of $2,090.00 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantomx has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00600456 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000191 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

