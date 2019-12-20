Petrofac (LON:PFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 610 ($8.02).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petrofac to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Shares of Petrofac stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 377.30 ($4.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.67.

In other Petrofac news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

