Petrofac (LON:PFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 610 ($8.02).
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petrofac to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).
Shares of Petrofac stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 377.30 ($4.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.67.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
