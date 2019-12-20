Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 528.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 499.69 ($6.57).

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Petrofac to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Petrofac alerts:

LON:PFC traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 377.30 ($4.96). 1,380,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.67. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

In related news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.