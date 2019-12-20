pEOS (PEOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $33,985.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One pEOS token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $33,985.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01231158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.