Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,926. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pentair by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Pentair by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 759,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 193,201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.