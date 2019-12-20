Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.80.

PBA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,056. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

