PeepCoin (PCN) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptohub, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $176,140.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002075 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 117,827,451,256 coins and its circulating supply is 78,627,451,256 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.