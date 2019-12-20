Peel Mining (ASX:PEX) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Peel Mining Ltd (ASX:PEX) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 437,209 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 86,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.31.

Peel Mining Company Profile (ASX:PEX)

Peel Mining Limited explores for and develops precious, base, and specialty metal resources in New South Wales and Western Australia, Australia. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company's principal projects include the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 80 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales; the Cobar Superbasin project that comprise 23 exploration licenses and applications covering an area of approximately 2,800 square kilometers located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales; and the Wagga Tank project, which include four tenements located in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.