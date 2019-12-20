Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VEC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.66 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.70.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

