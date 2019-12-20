Peel Hunt Lowers Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 63.40 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.95. The company has a market cap of $901.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

