PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given PCSB Financial an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCSB. BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 286,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,092. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $361.92 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCSB Financial (PCSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.