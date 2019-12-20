PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 8356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXN. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365 over the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

