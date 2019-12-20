Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.65

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.65 and traded as low as $12.42. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1,201 shares traded.

PNBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.