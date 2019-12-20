Patientory Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and LATOKEN. Patientory has a total market cap of $383,577.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.01224689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025924 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LATOKEN, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.