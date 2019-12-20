Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.17

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $13.21. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 185,264 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.6495072 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 97.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,750. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$35,104.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,144.42.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.