PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.20

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $20.16. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands.

PKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. Equities analysts forecast that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $187,781.00. Insiders sold a total of 102,137 shares of company stock worth $1,993,307 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD)

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

