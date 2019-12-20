Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.00, 2,879,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 477% from the average session volume of 499,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

The firm has a market cap of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,735 shares of company stock valued at $218,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 501,177 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

