Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Panoramic Resources Ltd (ASX:PAN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.33. Panoramic Resources shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,062,682 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16.

About Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It operates through five segments: Nickel, Gold, Platinum Group Metals, Australian Exploration, and Overseas Exploration. It holds interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia; and the Gum Creek gold project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

