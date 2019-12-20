Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $582,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

