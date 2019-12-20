PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $5.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.67 billion and the lowest is $5.23 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $23.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.50 billion to $24.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after buying an additional 970,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 240,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

