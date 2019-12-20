Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 7.2%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.45, approximately 1,679,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 485,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVID. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a market cap of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

