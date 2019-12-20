Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.82. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

