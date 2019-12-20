Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

