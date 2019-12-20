ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, 638,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 771,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $312.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $81,360.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,636,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 1,360,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 194,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.