Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $3.15. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 2,313 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 104.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 111,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Optical Cable by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.