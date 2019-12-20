Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Shares of Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $12.14. Optibase shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 425 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Optibase from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Optibase Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

