Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells $64,889.44 in Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OOMA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 104,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,030. Ooma Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $287.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ooma by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ooma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ooma by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.