ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.55

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.55 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 10723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Get ONEX alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.