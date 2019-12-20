Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,277,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,480% from the previous session’s volume of 282,092 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.34.

ONCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

