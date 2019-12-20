Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.87.
Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 51,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
