Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 51,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

