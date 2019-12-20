Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.08

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $28.80. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 2,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $149.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

