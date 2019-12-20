Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $167.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

ODFL stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. 1,166,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 196.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

