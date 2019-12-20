Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 5,631 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $47,075.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSI stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 48,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,464. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.11%.

OCSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 22.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

