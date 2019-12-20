Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.14. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 3,196 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.