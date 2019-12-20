NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.44

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 4448058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

