Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $5.84. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 25,913 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
