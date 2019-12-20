Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $5.84. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 25,913 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 794,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 123.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 72,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $418,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

