Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.08

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.19. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.
Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAN)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
