Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.08

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.19. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 561.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

