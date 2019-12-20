Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.33

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.51. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Get Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 22.3% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 42,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.