NuShares Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $300.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.