NULS (NULS) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. NULS has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoinBene and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.01231114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, QBTC, Binance, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

